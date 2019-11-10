|
Freida Inez Wheatley Littlefield
Abilene - Freida Inez Wheatley Littlefield, age 95, of Abilene, Texas passed away on Friday November 8, 2019. Freida was born October 28, 1924 in Haskell,Texas to John and Nevada (Sandlin) Wheatley. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p/m Tuesday November 12th. at Belmont Baptist Church 2117 Palm Street with Reverend Jimmy Griffith officiating. Burial will follow in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery, 5701 Hwy. 277 South. She attended Haskell schools, graduating in 1942. After World War II, she married Neil Littlefield on September 23, 1945. They moved to Abilene in 1957. She was active in Belmont Baptist Church teaching children in Sunday School, and helping in the church nursery, active in Esther Bible Club a ladies Bible study group. She was a retired church secretary of Immanuel Baptist Church. Freida enjoyed scrapbooking and made all of her children and grandchildren a scrapbook filled with pictures and memories. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Brenda Marlene Bowman, four brothers, Elmer, Alvin, Marvin and Carl Wheatley, and two sisters, Laura Whitaker and Ruby Robertson, two grandchildren, Christopher Hutson and Christy Clark, and son-in - law Jack Hutson. Survivors include son, Gary Littlefield and wife Donna of Abilene, daughters Barbara Hutson of Nacona, Texas, Betty Byrom and husband John of Collinsville, Texas. Four grandchildren: John Hutson and wife Jenny of Carso, N.M. MollyThomas and husband phillip of Elgin, Texas, Stacy Mahan of Grapevine, Texas,Corey Byrom and wife Erin of Denton, Texas Ten great grandchildren: Rio Hutson, Kennedy Martlinez, Zoe Fonseca, Kaylee, Reese and Becca Thomas, Brant and Brenlyn Clark, Wyate Mahon and Jaxon Byrom. Two great-great grandchildren, Dulce and Nayeli Martinez and several nieces and Nephews. Memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com for the Littlefield family.
