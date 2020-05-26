Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Memorial service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Belmont Baptist Church
2117 Palm Street
Abilene, TX
Abilene - Abilene - Gail Beckham Kent, 86, of Abilene, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2pm Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Belmont Baptist Church, 2117 Palm Street, Abilene with Jimmy Griffith officiating.

She was born July 13, 1933 in Dallas, to Elvah Knox Beckham and Gladys Meadows Beckham.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bert Pickell, and her older sister, Dorothy Bing.

She is survived by her sister Carolyn Wiggins and her brother Charles Vernon Beckham, her daughter Laura Kent and sons Edward and David Kent, daughter-in-law Teri Oliver Kent, grandson Kyle David Kent and great-granddaughter Hannah Blynn Kent.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Lions Camp at Kerrville, Texas. Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 26 to May 27, 2020
