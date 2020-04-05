|
|
Garry Doyle Johnson
Knox City - Garry Doyle Johnson, 77, a lifelong resident of Knox City, TX, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Garry was born September 17, 1942 in Knox City, Texas, to Fannie Mae (Large) and C. E. Johnson. He married Olga (Ramirez) on October 9, 2010 in Knox City. Garry was a jokester. He spent most of his time in his shop building and creating anything he could imagine. Garry loved his sugar, took pride in his family, and he was kind and generous to anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife, Olga of Knox City; five daughters, Nonie Maston of Seymour, Peggy Hawkins of Knox City, Malinda Reid of Haskell, Elsie Castanada and Betty Johnson, both of Aspermont; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Annette Dewitt of Duncanville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Fannie Mae Johnson; father, C. E. Johnson; son, George "Jack" Johnson; and brother, Donald Johnson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020