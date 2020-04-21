Resources
Gary Don Hewitt

Gary Don Hewitt Obituary
Gary Don Hewitt

Knox City - Gary Don Hewitt, 65, a longtime resident of Knox City, TX, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be at 1:30PM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Knox City Cemetery with Rev. Wesley Clark officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City. There will be no public viewing or visitation, however online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.

Gary was born November 17, 1954 in Knox City, to LaVerne (Hester) and James Hewitt. Gary was a member of the First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his brother, David Hewitt and wife Kimberly of Castle Rock, CO; sister, Melinda Bloxham and husband Dale of Alto, NM; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded ind death by his parents, LaVerne and James Hewitt; and brother, James Michael Hewitt.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Gary's name to any .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
