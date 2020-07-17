1/1
Gary Floyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Floyd

Abilene - Gary Lee Floyd, 64, of Abilene Texas, went home to our Lord Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Abilene. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 and 11a.m. at Caps United Methodist Church with Steve Longmire officiating.

Gary was born on March 6, 1956 in Huntington, West Virginia to parents Wanda and Jimmy. Gary made his home in Abilene, Texas, where he earned a Master Plumbing License, and being an avid racing and Nascar fan, enjoyed building cars in his free time.

On February 4th, 1977, he married Debbie Nelson and they were blessed with three beautiful children, Shane, Season, and Jimmy. During their 43 year marriage Gary and Debbie were not only life partners but enjoyed worked alongside each other building furniture and raising their family. He greatly enjoyed taking his children camping, but one of his greatest joys in life was being "Pappa" to all his grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife Debbie D. Floyd and his parents Wanda Hanshaw Smith and Jimmy Floyd.

He is survived by his children Shane Floyd, Season Floyd, and Jimmy Floyd, his grandchildren Kamrin, Kaden, Karsen, Colton, Landon, Presley, and Jett, and great granddaughter Kennedy. Condolences for the family may be left at www.north'sfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved