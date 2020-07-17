Gary Floyd

Gary FloydAbilene - Gary Lee Floyd, 64, of Abilene Texas, went home to our Lord Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Abilene. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 and 11a.m. at Caps United Methodist Church with Steve Longmire officiating.Gary was born on March 6, 1956 in Huntington, West Virginia to parents Wanda and Jimmy. Gary made his home in Abilene, Texas, where he earned a Master Plumbing License, and being an avid racing and Nascar fan, enjoyed building cars in his free time.On February 4th, 1977, he married Debbie Nelson and they were blessed with three beautiful children, Shane, Season, and Jimmy. During their 43 year marriage Gary and Debbie were not only life partners but enjoyed worked alongside each other building furniture and raising their family. He greatly enjoyed taking his children camping, but one of his greatest joys in life was being "Pappa" to all his grandchildren.Gary was preceded in death by his wife Debbie D. Floyd and his parents Wanda Hanshaw Smith and Jimmy Floyd.He is survived by his children Shane Floyd, Season Floyd, and Jimmy Floyd, his grandchildren Kamrin, Kaden, Karsen, Colton, Landon, Presley, and Jett, and great granddaughter Kennedy. Condolences for the family may be left at www.north'sfuneralhome.com.