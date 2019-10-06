|
Gary Gene Southard
Flower Mound - Gary Gene Southard Flower Mound TX Gary was born August 26, 1946 in Shamrock, TX to Archie Dean and Ruby Southard. He grew up in Shamrock and enlisted into the Army where he served his country honorably in the Vietnam War for three years. Upon retiring from the Army, Gary moved to San Angelo, TX where he met the love of his life, Patty, while working as a finance manager at Mustang Chevrolet. Gary and Patty moved to Abilene after a short time in San Angelo where they continued growing their family. Gary loved his family well. He always wanted to make people smile. He was loved deeply by everyone he impacted. The family moved to Flower Mound in 1982 where Gary continued to work in the car business. Later, he became a Realtor until 2001. Gary was a member of the Lions Club, Captain Hope's Kids, and a faithful member of his church family, Garden Ridge church of Christ for 35+ years. Gary became a member of The Gideons International and served the community by helping spread God's Word to the Denton County area.
Gary passed away on October 2, 2019 at his home with family surrounding him. As he looked up into the heavens he gazed into his bride's eyes one last time and took his final breath.
Gary Southard is survived by his wife Patty Southard of Flower Mound, his daughter Genea Warren, her husband Trent, his two sons Brent Southard, his wife Stephanie and Blake Southard, his wife Christina, nine grandchildren: Addison Laurence, Adeline Warren, Cameron Laurence, Kaden Southard, Briley Southard, Kenzie Southard, Peyton Southard, Bryson Southard and Scarlett Southard, his sister Debbie DeLoach, her husband Michael.
Gary was preceded in death by his father Archie Dean Southard, his mother Ruby Shelton, his sister Deana Rainey Henderson, nephew Steve Rainey and best friend Dr. Conrad M. Garcia.
Viewing will be held at Mulkey-Mason Funeral home Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm. A celebration of life will be held at Garden Ridge church of Christ in Lewisville, TX on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 11:00am. Burial will be held at Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX at 2:00pm following memorial service.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 6, 2019