Gary Lynn Shifflett
Abilene - Gary Lynn Shifflett, 69, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10am on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5 to 7:30pm on Thursday evening at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South.
Gary was born on November 1, 1949 in Sweetwater, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired as a Store Director of United Supermarkets in 2015 after 25 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his father, Calvin Shifflett, Jr. and his mother, Mary Ruth Shifflett.
Gary is survived by his wife, Vikki Shifflett; his daughters, Shelley Green and husband Matthew, Kristy Hernandez and husband Kris; 4 grandchildren, Beren, Ryker, Nixon and Callen; two brothers, Larry, Randy and wife Tami; two sisters, Kay, Paula and husband David; his wife's sisters, Kay and husband Don, Linda and husband Stephen; and cousin, Debbie; along with various other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society or to .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 27, 2019