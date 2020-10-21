Gayla Mendez



Gayla Mendez went to be with her Savior on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the age of 50.



Gayla was born June 28, 1970 in Haskell, Texas to Ronnie and Martha McFadden Timms. She attended Clyde High School. Her contagious smile caught the eye of Benjamin Mendez, and the couple married July 30, 1988. She taught K-5th Grade 27 years, with the last 13 being at Taylor Elementary. She loved her kids.



Gayla attended Calvary Baptist Church. She loved arts and crafts. She was a friend to all and a fixer of all problems.



She was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Timms. She is survived by her Husband, Ben of Baird; sons Dylan Mendez and wife Alissa of Baird and Luke Mendez of Baird; her mother, Martha Timms of Baird; father-in-law Pete Mendez of Baird; two grandbabies, Shayden Pete and Clover Mae; and her brother, Keith Timms of Clyde.



Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home, 141 E. 3rd Street in Baird. A celebration of Gayla's life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 240 Race Street in Baird. Burial will be at the Ross Cemetery Annex.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store