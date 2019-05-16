Gayle Maner



Abilene - Gayle Maner passed away peacefully at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas on May 14, 2019.



Wanda Gayle Harper was born to Enos and Opal Harper on April l , 1934. Her early childhood was spent growing up in teacher's housing around the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. Her family eventually purchased a farm near Earth, Texas where she graduated valedictorian from Springlake-Earth High School. Shortly after graduation she married Bobby Frank Estes and after a few years moved to Pecos. Bob passed away in 1966 and one year later Gayle moved with her four children to Lubbock where she attended Texas Tech University. Gayle obtained both a Bachelors and Masters degree in education. She taught in Lubbock schools. In 1974 she married Edward D. Maner and continued working in the Lubbock Independent School District as a teacher and diagnostician until her retirement. Ed passed away in 2011 and shortly thereafter Gayle moved to Abilene to be near her daughter and best friend, Cynthia Ladyman, and her family. She spent eight happy years in Abilene surrounded by family and friends. Until recently she volunteered in Abilene schools and continued her shared passion for teaching with her daughter Cynthia, a teacher in the Abilene Independent School District.



Gayle was pre-deceased by her parents, Enos and Opal Harper, an infant child, Elizabeth Gayle Estes, and her husbands, Bobby Frank Estes and Edward D. Maner. She is survived by her brother, Dale Harper and wife Weldeana of Austin, her children, Cynthia Ladyman and husband Andy of Abilene, Bobby Frank Estes Il of Clyde, Harper Estes and wife Dee of Midland, and Glenn Estes and wife Nancy of Lubbock, Ed's children, Dalton Maner, Donna Weathers and Ann Whittington, 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.



In her last weeks, Gayle faced her terminal illness as she had faced challenges throughout her life — unafraid and well prepared for what came next. Certain of her salvation, Gayle was and remains an inspiration to her family and friends.



Gayle's family that does not live in the Abilene area wish to express their gratitude to those living nearby who made her last years joyful and fulfilling. Special thanks to Cynthia and Andy Ladyman, Brad and Emily Bardin (and their wonderful boys), Meg and Charles Wadlington (and their fabulous family) and Bob Estes.



Gayle's entire family wishes to thank the staff and her friends at University Place, Dr. Trish Shirley and all the staff and nurses at Hendrick Hospice Care. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601 or to a .



Arrangements are under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors and a short memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street, Abilene, Texas.