|
|
Gayvenda Kessler
Midland - Gayvenda Kessler, 65 of Midland TX passed away August 31, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Nally-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home located at 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland TX. 79710. Gayvenda was born June 16, 1954 in Fort Dix, New Jersey to parents E.M. and Melva Rogers. She attended school in Midland Tx. through the 11th grade and graduated from San Marcos Baptist Academy in 1972 where she was voted "most beautiful". She went on to peruse her education, attending UT University in Austin TX. South West Texas University in San Marcos, and North Texas University in Denton TX. After completing her studies she went to work as a draftsman for various oil and gas companies in the Midland area; retiring in 2004. After retirement Gayvenda turned to her flair for the arts. Gayvenda became an accomplished artist after studying under well-known artist, Elda Prickett. She enjoyed painting multiple genres from the abstract to the mountainous terrain and regional cactus of Big Bend Texas. She brought Big Bend to life through her personality and love for the area. She was featured in several Art Shows highlighting her talent in the Midland-Odessa area. Gayvenda's talents also include recent certification as a certified Rakia Master. She changed the lives of others through sharing of her experience strength and hope. Gayvenda is survived by her son; Josh Kessler, Michaela, and five grandchildren; Grayson, Olivia, Max, Danny, and Veronica of Round Rock TX. Mother - Melva Rogers of Wingate TX. Sister, Kim Manchaca of Abilene TX., Uncle; Cloyd Allen Rogers of Temple TX., James Bryan Rogers of Austin TX., Lonnie Rogers of Athens TX., and Doyle Rogers of Crain TX. Niece, Melia Strong of Graham TX. Nephew; Nick Manchaca of Bryan TX., and numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father E.M. Rogers. Services are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 5, 2019