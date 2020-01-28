|
|
Genarah "Jerry" Smith
Abilene - Genarah "Jerry" Ruth Smith passed away on January 26th, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.
A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Broadview Baptist Church in Abilene, with Wes Terry and David Cason officiating. A private burial will take place in the Hamlin Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Miss Jerry as she was affectionately known was born in Hamlin, TX on Oct 28th, 1934 to the late Harold & Margie Ruth (Dixon) Lee. She worked in daycare for over 30 years at various centers. Miss Jerry ended her career at St. John's Episcopal School. In recognition of her contributions a playground was named in her honor. In retirement she was a faithful volunteer at Broadview Baptist Church until her passing. Miss Jerry actively supported the seniors at her retirement complex and in her community.
Miss Jerry loved reading mystery books from the downtown library, watching TV crime dramas and walking laps at her complex. Her passions were her faith, her grandkids and the Dallas Cowboys.
Miss Jerry was preceded in death by her parents and dear sister, Wanda Lee. Survivors include her children, Judy Pope and her husband Jeff, and Jan Wendel and husband Matt; 6 grandchildren, Allison and Brendan Pope, Lauren, Caleb, Joshua and Cory Wendel; and 2 great grandchildren and 1 due in June; and brother, Ronnie Lee and wife Janis.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Broadview Baptist Church Home Ministries or Friends of the Abilene Public Library. To sign Miss Jerry's online guestbook or to leave condolences to the Smith family, please visit
www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020