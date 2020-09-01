Genaro D. Marquez
Genaro D. Marquez, 77, passed away August 31, 2020. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope, 3349 N.12th Street. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
The family is requesting if possible please wear light/bright colored clothing, no black.
Mr. Marquez was born August 11, 1943, in Dorado, Puerto Rico to Genaro and Carmen Marquez.
Survivors include his wife, Guadalupe A. Marquez of Abilene; two sons, Genaro Marquez and wife Carmen of El Paso and Antonio Marquez and wife Anita of Stamford; three daughters, Maria Elena Fair and husband Dennis of Stafford, Virginia, Guadalupe Marquez of El Paso, and Robyn Wood and husband Lawrence of Abilene; two brothers, Anibal Nevarez of Philadelphia and Eddie Nevarez and wife Nelly of Abilene; one sister, Lillian Rivera of Philadelphia; 16 grandchildren, Dennis Fair, Nicole Cohen and Danielle Fair all of Virginia, Ivan Marquez, Andres Marquez, Myran Marquez, Damian Marquez, Nathan Marquez, and Julian Marquez all of El Paso, Texas, Isabella Marquez, Antonio Marquez, Victoria Marquez and Eva Marquez all of Stamford, Catalina Devora, Noah Devora and Marco Devora all of Abilene; 9 great grandchildren and Martha Juarez, Callie Juarez and Jackie Juarez, who are like grandchildren to him, all of Abilene.
Mr. Marquez was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Carlos Nevarez; grandparents Antonio and Saturina Diaz and sister-in-law, Barbara Nevarez.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope.
Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com