Gene Bland
Baird - Gene Bland, 86, of Baird passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Clyde with Rev. Lynn Moore and Rev. Monty Barnett officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Gene was born in Jones County on June 16, 1933 to Oscar W. and Mildred (McLeod) Bland. He grew up in Shackelford County and attended school in Albany and graduated in May 1950 from Albany High School. From there he served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. After his discharge, he returned to Albany to attend Ranger Junior College. From there, Gene moved to Houston where he graduated from the University of Houston and went to work for Oxy Petroleum. Taking early retirement, he moved back to Clyde where he was instrumental in bringing the first Dairy Queen to Clyde. Later he joined Dairy Queen of West Texas, Inc. where he was promoted to Vice President and Director of Operations. After 24 years, he retired to farming and ranching. Gene's second love was raising hay and cattle because of his love for the land. Gene was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Clyde, where he held many offices through the years. He also loved his Believers' Sunday School class.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Peggy Bland; son Russell Bland and wife Lauren Marshall of Cross Plains; two daughters, Rebecca Bland Bussinger and husband Mike of Pensacola, Florida and Melani Carsey and husband Bob of Dallas; two sisters, Myrl Jenkins of Paradise and Mary Gilbreth of Stanton; five grandchildren, Rance Bland and wife Stacy of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jillian Templeton and husband Tim of Anderson, California, Ryan Bland of Frisco, Regan Bland of Columbus, Ohio and Sarah Carsey and fiancé Tucker Frazier of Dallas; two great grandchildren, Jaxton and Cortlynn Bland of Albuquerque, New Mexico and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of good friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the First United Methodist Church of Clyde.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Baird - Gene Bland, 86, of Baird passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Clyde with Rev. Lynn Moore and Rev. Monty Barnett officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Gene was born in Jones County on June 16, 1933 to Oscar W. and Mildred (McLeod) Bland. He grew up in Shackelford County and attended school in Albany and graduated in May 1950 from Albany High School. From there he served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. After his discharge, he returned to Albany to attend Ranger Junior College. From there, Gene moved to Houston where he graduated from the University of Houston and went to work for Oxy Petroleum. Taking early retirement, he moved back to Clyde where he was instrumental in bringing the first Dairy Queen to Clyde. Later he joined Dairy Queen of West Texas, Inc. where he was promoted to Vice President and Director of Operations. After 24 years, he retired to farming and ranching. Gene's second love was raising hay and cattle because of his love for the land. Gene was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Clyde, where he held many offices through the years. He also loved his Believers' Sunday School class.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Peggy Bland; son Russell Bland and wife Lauren Marshall of Cross Plains; two daughters, Rebecca Bland Bussinger and husband Mike of Pensacola, Florida and Melani Carsey and husband Bob of Dallas; two sisters, Myrl Jenkins of Paradise and Mary Gilbreth of Stanton; five grandchildren, Rance Bland and wife Stacy of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jillian Templeton and husband Tim of Anderson, California, Ryan Bland of Frisco, Regan Bland of Columbus, Ohio and Sarah Carsey and fiancé Tucker Frazier of Dallas; two great grandchildren, Jaxton and Cortlynn Bland of Albuquerque, New Mexico and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of good friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the First United Methodist Church of Clyde.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.