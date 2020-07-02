Gene Cook
Clyde - Hiram Gene Cook, of Clyde, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at home on the same farm where he was born 83 years ago. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Clyde Cemetery with his nephew, John Freeman, officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
Gene was born April 24, 1937 in Clyde to Hiram and Edith (Bagwell) Cook. He graduated from Clyde High School in 1955 and from Texas Christian University in 1959. He married Vickie Hawkins in Monahans on January 30, 1960. They moved to Clyde from Abilene in 1977. He taught at Cooper High School in Abilene for 36 years, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Clyde First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Vickie Cook of Clyde; two sons, Bryan Cook and wife Teresa of Rogers, Arkansas and Brad Cook and wife Davon of Berthoud, Colorado; one daughter, Traci Cook of Clyde; sister Beth Watts and husband Harroll of Rowlett; six grandchildren, Zach Cook, Kristyn Douglas, Alyssa Douglas, Erin (Cook) Bangerter, Kelden Cook and Hallie Cook.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Hiram and Edith Cook; one brother Bernie Cook and one sister Betty Cook Freeman.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the First United Methodist Church of Clyde, Hospice of the Big Country, or the charity of your choice
.
