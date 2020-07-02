1/1
Gene Cook
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Cook

Clyde - Hiram Gene Cook, of Clyde, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at home on the same farm where he was born 83 years ago. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Clyde Cemetery with his nephew, John Freeman, officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.

Gene was born April 24, 1937 in Clyde to Hiram and Edith (Bagwell) Cook. He graduated from Clyde High School in 1955 and from Texas Christian University in 1959. He married Vickie Hawkins in Monahans on January 30, 1960. They moved to Clyde from Abilene in 1977. He taught at Cooper High School in Abilene for 36 years, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Clyde First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Vickie Cook of Clyde; two sons, Bryan Cook and wife Teresa of Rogers, Arkansas and Brad Cook and wife Davon of Berthoud, Colorado; one daughter, Traci Cook of Clyde; sister Beth Watts and husband Harroll of Rowlett; six grandchildren, Zach Cook, Kristyn Douglas, Alyssa Douglas, Erin (Cook) Bangerter, Kelden Cook and Hallie Cook.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Hiram and Edith Cook; one brother Bernie Cook and one sister Betty Cook Freeman.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the First United Methodist Church of Clyde, Hospice of the Big Country, or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Clyde Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved