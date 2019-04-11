|
|
Geneva Evans Wilkinson
Abilene - Geneva Evans Wilkinson, 95, passed from her earthly bonds peacefully and joined her Father in heaven on April 9, 2019. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Bogata Cemetery. A memorial will be held at Lyndale Abilene at a later date.
Geneva was born January 11, 1924 in Clyde, Texas. She was one of nine children born unto Lawrence Commodore and Martha Ellen Evans. Jean graduated from Reagan High School and later attended nursing school in Houston. While working for a doctor in Galena Park, Texas, she met and married her husband of sixty two years, Charles W. Wilkinson. Jean worked for Dr. Brooks in Bogata, Texas, before she and Charles relocated to Abilene, Texas. She worked for Dr. D. G. Porterfield and Dr. Ted Ellinger before retiring to their farm in Anson. Following the death of her husband in 2007 she moved to Lyndale Senior Living (formerly Royal Estates) and happily resided there in her final years.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, L. C. and Martha Evans, eight brothers and sisters, her husband Charles, and a son, Charles Wright Wilkinson.
Surviving family members left to cherish wonderful memories with "Mama Jean" are her son, Lynn Wilkinson and wife Nancy, grandson Byron and wife Sherry Wilkinson along with great grandchildren Ashtyn and Cason. Granddaughter Shanna Crain and husband Jeff, along with great grandchildren Ava and Cole, will carry her legacy and loving memories as well.
The family would suggest memorials be sent to West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, Texas, 79605 or First United Methodist Church, 206 N. Main, Bogata, Texas, 75417.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 11, 2019