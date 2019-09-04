|
George A. Chittum
- - ....Bob Wills played the fiddle & the Angels joined in......
George A. Chittum, husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather, left this Earth on August 25th at the age of 85. Along with their family, his wife of over 26 years, Lynda Seely-Chittum, who loved & cared for him with every ounce of her being throughout their lives together standing next to his side. George Alvin, born August 4, 1934 to Vera Culpepper-Chittum (1895-1976) & William Chittum (1889-1938), was the youngest of ten children. John, Susan Jane, Sally, Mable, Louise, Betty Lou, Jeek, Jim & Bobbie (Stella) all preceding him in death. William, his father, passed away when George was 4. His brothers & sisters helping their mother Vera to raise him with love & very little else. George started working in life extremely early by today's standards, but enjoyed working, and it would become something he did for most of his long life. One of his greatest loves was to go to dances in the ABILENE area in the late 1940's & 1950's. He would speak of going to dances where Elvis Presley & Roy Orbison, performed, although he wasn't big on the Elvis dances because "the girls all went CRAZY for Elvis' and didn't pay much attention to him. It would be at such dances that he would meet Lana Joy Huggins, who enjoyed dancing almost as much as he; they would marry & form a loving bond that would last for over 25 years. They were blessed with four children; Little George, LaDai (McCasland), Fonia Joy (Doom) & Gerry Chittum. Lana & George were child advocates for the state of NM in the County of Lea, fostering over 40 children in their home throughout their years together. George & Lana were very active in their community, sponsoring girl's & men's softball, boy's baseball, donkey basketball/baseball, dime-a-dip-suppers (homemade ice cream fundraisers) Panther football and even having a community center for youth in the 1970's. George & Lana were fixtures at the Fireman's Ball and jitter-bugged their way all over Texas & NM. George worked for El Paso Natural Gas in the Paint & Body Department for 33 years, 1956-1989. George owned Chittum Paint & Body Shop where he would employ numerous local young men apprenticing them to work on & rebuild cars. Having an amazing work ethic, he always arrived to work 30 minutes early & worked about 14 hour days & weekends. George was a member of The Masonic Lodge local Jal chapter. He enjoyed taking his family & (anyone else that wanted to go!) to their place at Red Bluff Lake on the weekends & summertime. George had an unbelievable knack for 'nicknames' that would stick; Gooser, Scooter, Cattle Rustler, Crawfish, Shawndeener, Samuel, Sugarman, JMO, Cash Dollar, Thane-ga-ma-jijj & Fonz, to mention a few. George & Lana's house would always be buzzing with laughter, kids & love, a central place for most kids in the area. Lana passed away sadly & suddenly in 1981. George then met & married Dianna Servis & had several years of fun, love & laughter, becoming her young son Toby's second father, before divorcing in the late 1980's. It was then that George would move to Ruidoso, NM & find the love of his lifetime, Lynda. He lovingly became "Pop" to her children Christine (Beene), Leona, Laura, Rusty & Randy. George & Lynda spent many years in the valley outside Ruidoso, where amongst many other major events, he would be baptised for the second time , as he loved the Lord & would walk with Him throughout the remainder of his days. Finally, they would make their way to Truth or Consequences NM. George & Lynda would delight in hosting their children , grandchildren & great - grandchildren. George is preceded in death by his children Little George & Leona (Seely-Smith) Survived by all of the above mentioned children....George's "Hun-In-Laws" Jerold Doom, Robert McCasland, Dan Smith & Larry Hill ….The Grandchildren: Cassandra & husband Eric Downs, Bridgette & husband Brad Wall; Cole Epperson; Atiera & husband E6 staff sergeant (SSG) Shelby Coleman, Shawn & wife Aneal Dosch, Josh Rue, Kyle & wife Natasha Dosch & Parker Epperson…. Great-grands: Jessie Downs, Aria & Melody Seely, Mikayla Seely, Braylee & Bristol Wall, Kimber & Barrett Coleman & Aiden Dosch…. Countless cousins, nieces & nephews throughout NM, Texas, Oklahoma, California & Florida. Services will be held in Jal, NM on the seventh day of September, in the year of Our Lord, 2019. Graveside at ten 0'clock at the Jal Cooper Cemetery & a dance/dinner will be held in George's honor at the Jal Country Club Dining room at five p.m., dinner to be served at 6 p.m. Thank you to all family friends The Owens, The Crawfords, The Armstrongs, The Parkers, The Messers, The Crowls, The Kizzars, The Risenhoovers, The Pruetts, The Terrells,The Littles, The Smallings & many many more. Always remember his smile, his curly locks, his generous heart & if you can, dance.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 4, 2019