George B. Tackett left this life peacefully on May 2, 2019 at the home of his grandson, Luke Brake.
George was born on February 13, 1934 in Decatur, Illinois to Leslie and Evelyn Tackett. At a very young age, George's family moved to Gary, Indiana where George lived until he joined the United States Marine Corp in 1951. George returned to Gary, Indiana in 1953 and did various jobs.
In 1966 George met the love of his life, his "angel" Marilyn Dee Troyer. Marilyn and George were married in 1970 in Wabash, Indiana, and George became a faithful and loving father to Marilyn's three sons, Lee, Floyd and Larry. George and Marilyn made a life in Marion and Van Buren Indiana where George worked at Malleable Iron Works in Marion for 10 years.
George and Marilyn moved to Abilene, Texas in 1982 where their oldest son Lee was stationed while in the Air Force.
George spent the better part of his working years at Hendrick Medical Center in housekeeping until his retirement in 2009.
George was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Tackett, his parents, and several siblings and a grandson, Floyd J. Brake, Jr.
He is survived by his oldest son Robert Lee Brake, Sr. (Joni) of Abilene, Texas. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Robert Lee Brake, Jr. (Jennifer), Liza D. Shino (Tom), Luke Brake, of Texas and Amy Brake of Terre Haute, Indiana. George is survived by 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. After retirement, George started on a passion to learn the Bible, and read it from front to back several times. His passion for sharing his faith in Jesus Christ was something George talked about every day of his life.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Big Country Hospice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 7 to May 8, 2019