George Clifford Biddy
Abilene - George Clifford Biddy, age 88 of Abilene passed from this life on December 2nd, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St., Abilene. Graveside services will be held at 2pm Thursday at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 W Lake Rd in Abilene with Pastor Larry Meers officiating.
George was born on June 6th, 1932 in Lampasas, Texas and proudly served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was an amazing carpenter who built several homes for himself and his wife Wanda. George loved to fish and to work in his garden.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Martha Alice and Clyde Laird; father, George Biddy; grandfather James "Jim" Issac Biddy and several children, brothers and sisters.
George is survived by his beloved wife, Wanda Biddy; children, Dennis Biddy, Angel Biddy and Randy Biddy; step-son, Ricky Biddy; Karen Fortin and husband Robert, Donna Carlile, Melissa Cauble and Larry, Charles Carlile and Mary, Amanda Chacon and David, Clinton Carlile and Devon and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com
