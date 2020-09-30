George Craig Smith



Fort Worth - George Craig Smith, 73, died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020.



Memorial/Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Arborlawn United Methodsit Church, 5001 Briarhaven Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76109.



Memorials: In lieu of flowers please consider The American Heart Society and Arborlawn United Methodist Church for donations.



He was born May 17, 1947, to Earl Edwin Smith and Craigolene Elmore Smith. Knowing George as I do, I feel he is already on a special assignment for the Lord - Heaven will never be the same!!



His early years were spent in Hamlin, Texas and then his family moved to Stamford, Texas. He enjoyed playing baseball, football, golf, basketball and hunting with his Dad. He got his first 22 at the age of 11. George always said that we were so blessed to have been raised in the farming community of Stamford, Texas. For whatever reason it was a great place to grow up. West Texas folks are very special. We had great churches, great teachers, great music teachers, great friends, and a great community. Now, that does not mean that there might have been some mischief going on, but it was always all in good fun.



After graduating from Stamford High School, he attended Texas Tech his first two years of college and then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a business degree in 1969. He immediately went to work for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as a National Bank Examiner. George retired from the OCC at the age of 49.



George and Judith Olga Taylor Smith married in June 1970. They had known each other all of these years, but did not start dating until George transferred to UT Austin where Judith attended school. After seven years of marriage, the "stork" was finally on the way. Back then no one knew if you were having a little boy or a little girl, it was a surprise. George was so excited they had a baby boy, and they named him Taylor.



George was an avid golfer, domino, and gin rummy player at Ridglea Country Club for many years. He and Judith liked to travel and their favorite places to visit were Augusta National, Las Vegas, Nev., and Canada.



George was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his friends and family.



Survivors: Wife, Judith O. Smith; son, Taylor Smith; grandson, Ryder



Wood Smith; sister, Mary Cisek; and two nephews, Robert and David Johnson.



We would also like to thank the staff at Harris Methodist Heart Center for taking such good care of him while he was there.









