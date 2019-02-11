|
George Edward "Ed" Stiles
Abilene, TX
Friends and family stood on the bank of the river And cried as their loved one set sail, "There he goes. On the opposite side a waiting crowd Caught sight of the approaching ship
And cried,
"Here he comes!"
George Edward (Ed) Stiles was welcomed into heaven on February 9, 2019, by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the joyful multitudes of friends and loved ones who have gone before. "Blessed are those who die in the Lord." And blessed are those of us who were privileged to know and love Ed Stiles.
Ed was born April 6, 1939, in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, to James Edward and Victoria Yost Stiles. He graduated from Waynesburg High School and Trevecca Nazarene University. On July 21, 1962, he married LaNelle Cowan in Decatur (a suburb of Atlanta), GA. In 1966 he began a 35-year career in banking, retiring as a Regional Vice President of PNC.
Ed was active in many organizations. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary International and served on the board of Greene County Memorial Hospital, the Pennsylvania Economy League, the Greene County Industrial Development Authority, and other civic organizations, including the local Quarterback Club, where his love of sports and leadership abilities came together for the benefit of the community. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and served as chairman of the Board of Trustees along with other responsibilities at the local and district levels. In 1996 he was honored with a citation of commendation for public service from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Joanna Maley and Glenda Smith as well as his beloved aunt and uncle, George and Chloe Shriver, who filled the role of grandparents in his life.
He is survived by his wife, LaNelle; children, Christi Reed and Greg Stiles; and grandchildren Casey Jo Reed, Cage Edward Reed, and Cady Ann Reed, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12th at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Hatcher and Billy Crim officiating. Burial will follow at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ed Everhart, Steve McCarn, Carroll Burks, Gary Broadwater, Derrick Broadwater, and Ross Smith.
Memorials may be given to Kinder Hearts Hospice or the Gideons International.
The family wished to extend love and gratitude to the nurses, aides, and staff of Kinder Hearts and to all who kept us in their prayers during the past few months. God bless you all.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 11, 2019