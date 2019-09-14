|
George Forkerway, Jr.
Abilene - George Forkerway Jr. was born on September 16, 1932 to George Forkerway and Juanita White in Abilene, TX. George graduated from Woodson HS in 1951 where he was the valedictorian. He was a multi-sport athlete at Prairie View A&M University where he earned his B.S. degree (Science).
George taught and coached in the AISD for over 30 years changing and mending the lives of many young people along the way. He fought hard after his beloved wife Hazel passed away on April 9th, 2019. He went peacefully at home where he truly wanted to be and now he can finally join her in heaven.
George was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by 4 children Aline (Henry) Darrington, Anne (Tony) Meriwether, Edward Forkerway, and Trey (Marcella) Forkerway. He leaves to mourn seven grandchildren--Clarence, Lawrence, Orin, Loren, Brandon, Chloe, and Caitlin. He also leaves to mourn 5 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 15th from 5:00-7:00pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 US Hwy 277 South. Funeral services will be Monday, September 16th at 11:00am at Valley View Missionary Baptist Church 3564 Clinton St. with burial to follow in the Abilene Municipal Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 14, 2019