Sherman, TX - The family of George L. Watkins will celebrate his life of 92 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
George L. Watkins, born January 8, 1928, died peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Sherman, Texas, at the age of 92. George was one of ten children born to Joe and Corrine Watkins in Ranger, Texas. He attended Abilene, Texas public schools, and enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War as a radio cryptologist. On July 6, 1952, George married Patty Huntington in Abilene, Texas. They moved their family to Lubbock, Texas, in 1970, and in 1991 George retired from a 38-year career with Southwestern Bell Telephone and ATT. George was a dedicated member of University Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas, and Oakwood Baptist Church in Lubbock, serving as a deacon and 50-year member of the choir. George was also a devoted member of the Lubbock Lions Club and volunteer for Lubbock Meals-on-Wheels. In 2013 George was honored to be selected for the Texas South Plains Honor Flight to Washington, DC, in honor of veterans. In his retirement years, George pursued his many artistic abilities and his passion for coin collecting, finding his greatest joy in sharing his creations with others.
George Watkins was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, one brother, his son, Greg Watkins, and his love of nearly 68 years, Patty, who died on June 28, 2020.
George is survived by his son Mike Watkins and wife Danna of Lubbock; his daughter Cindy Watkins Williams and her husband Edward of Frisco, TX; his daughter Judi Watkins Yarbrough and her husband Glenn of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Chris Keith, Ashley Keith Pepkin, Zachary Watkins, Lane Watkins, Katelyn Watkins, Jerod Johnston, and Audra Johnston and five great-grandchildren.
George will be so very missed for his steadfast strength, his unquestionable faith in God, and his quiet, but deep, love.