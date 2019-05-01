|
George Lee Parrish
- - George Lee Parrish, 69, surrounded by his children went to be with the Lord on April, 26 2019. George was born on November 22, 1949 in Baird, Tx to Willie George and Erma Dell Dudney Parrish.
George was the youngest of 7 children and grew up in mostly West Texas. Graduating from Odessa High and going on to attend trade school in Pasadena, Tx to become an electrician. George worked as a Master Electrician for Powell Industries where he later retired. George enjoyed fishing, playing pool and cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys.
George is preceded in death by his father Willie George Parrish, his mother Erma Dell Dudney Parrish, sisters Barbara Cannon, Joyce Smith, and Betty Grigg, son in law Chris Stephens, and grandchild Cannon. George is survived by his 3 children Christian Parrish of La Porte, Tx., Michael Parrish of Merkel, Tx., Erin Stephens of Andrews, Tx., sisters Mary Graham of Abilene, Tx and husband Bud, Geraldine Piskur of Vermillion, Ohio and husband John, brother Alvin Parrish of Abilene, Tx and wife Tina, and 4 grandchildren Noah, Ashtyn, Rocky, and Lola. As well as Peggy Fox and Toyua Parrish, mothers of his children, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. George also leaves behind his faithful companion Chloe, whom never left his side and traveled everywhere he went!!
Memorial Service will be May 10, 2019 at 3pm at Celestial Funeral Home in Pasadena Tx. We will always carry your memory in our hearts, gone but not forgotten.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 1, 2019