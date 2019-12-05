|
|
George Morgan Phillips
Abilene - George Morgan Phillips was born October 5, 1936 to Charles Conway Phillips and Addie Doss Phillips in Paris, Texas. He passed away on December 5, 2019 in Abilene.
Morgan attended Paris schools, graduating from Paris High School in 1954. After attending Paris Junior College one year, he moved to Abilene to attend Abilene Christian University. He received his Bachelors and Master's degree from Abilene Christian University.
He was a teacher and counselor in the Abilene school system. After retiring in 1992, he taught classes at Dyess Air Force Base and in the Taylor county jail.
He was a member of the United States Naval Reserves for eight years, being honorably discharged in 1962.
Morgan was a volunteer at Meals on Wheels and American Red Cross for many years. He was involved in prison ministry for several years at both French Robertson and John Middleton prison units.
In 1964, Morgan married Patricia Bryan. They had one son, Paul Phillips.
He was a long-time member of the Minter Lane Church of Christ where he served as an elder for several years.
Morgan's parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat Phillips; son Paul and wife Sheri of Richardson, Texas, 5 grandchildren, sister Joyce and husband Walter Rinehart of Lubbock and his twin brother Myer and wife Beverly Phillips of Nashville, TN.
Visitation will be held at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St from 5-7pm Friday December 6th. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at Minter Lane Church of Christ. Private graveside services will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park 5750 Hwy 277 South.
Contributions in Morgan's memory may be made to the Christian Service Center, Meals on Wheels or Hendrick Hospice Care. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019