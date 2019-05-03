Services
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
303 Early Blvd
Early, TX
George R. Watts


George R. Watts Obituary
George R Watts

Brownwood - George R Watts, 88, of Brownwood, TX went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019.

George was born to Marion Forrest and Clara Etta Watts in Rising Star, TX on Sunday, July, 13, 1930. He graduated from Cisco High School and went to college at Cisco Junior college. George joined the United States Air Force and served his country in the Korean War. He also met the love of his life while in the Air Force and married Carol Ann Williams at San Rafael, CA on Wednesday, October 31, 1951. Their union was blessed with three children that kept them busy and filled their home with love. George retired from Central Freight Lines and invested his life in his passion of raising and working with cows & horses. He had an avid interest in all things football, and enjoyed telling stories of his early adult years and early childhood.

George is survived by his son, George R. Jr. and wife Kelly Watts of Phoenix, AZ; daughters, Marion Box of Arlington, TX, Beverly and husband Keven Smith of Decatur, TX; brothers, Ike Watts of Cisco and Donald Watts of Eastland; grandchildren, Christopher Watts, Rachel Smith, Ryan Smith, Conner Watts & Casi Watts; and three great grandchildren, McKenzie, Milana & Giovanni.

George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol A Watts and his parents.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 3, 2019
