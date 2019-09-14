|
Georgia Hanks
Abilene - Georgia Hanks passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. A time of visitation will be 9:30 am at Elmwood Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 10:00 am following in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Georgia was born July 3, 1928 in Abilene, Texas to Rollie and Eva Hanks. She attended Draughon School of Business and worked as a secretary for Dr. Pete and Frank Palasota for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Sandra Shaw.
Georgia is survived by her nephew, Chris Bridges; her childhood friend, Katherine Estes; and her longtime friends, Sandy Waters, and Joe Pete.
A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sandra Hazelip for the kindness and care you showed Georgia and family.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 14, 2019