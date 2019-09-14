Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Hanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Hanks


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Hanks Obituary
Georgia Hanks

Abilene - Georgia Hanks passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. A time of visitation will be 9:30 am at Elmwood Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 10:00 am following in Elmwood Memorial Park.

Georgia was born July 3, 1928 in Abilene, Texas to Rollie and Eva Hanks. She attended Draughon School of Business and worked as a secretary for Dr. Pete and Frank Palasota for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Sandra Shaw.

Georgia is survived by her nephew, Chris Bridges; her childhood friend, Katherine Estes; and her longtime friends, Sandy Waters, and Joe Pete.

Online condolences and memories may be shared through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com

A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sandra Hazelip for the kindness and care you showed Georgia and family.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now