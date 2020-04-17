|
Georgia Long Nelson
Abilene - Georgia Long Nelson of Abilene, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Georgia was born on August 6, 1938 in Houston, Texas. She was the daughter of George Jamison and Lola Mae (Carr) Jamison.
Georgia lived most of her life in Abilene, Texas, where she raised her family of seven children. This large family was one of her greatest joys, as seen by the multitude of family pictures that she held dear. All her children, at least once or twice, called on her for help or guidance, and she was always willing to support their needs. Georgia not only loved and supported her children, but she had several furry babies that she gave her heart to over the years. She would find a dog in need at the shelter and adopt it without a second thought. Georgia showed a loving spirit in so many ways to so many.
As we think of Georgia, we must speak of her determination and that little bit of stubbornness that made her the wonderful spirit she was in life. This spirit of a warrior showed up in everything she did every day, but the one thing that stands out to support her valiant warrior spirit was her accomplishing the awe-inspiring feat of getting not one, but two black belts. She started late in her sixties and completed this task before she was seventy. All that knew her will miss her spunky little warrior spirit.
Her parents, George and Lola Mae Jamison; her son David Mackey; and her grandson Jason Conn all preceded Georgia in death.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Nelson of Abilene, Texas; her brother, George Jamison, Jr. and his wife Shirley of Spring, Texas. Her children and their spouses are Barbara and Larry Digby of Odessa, Texas; Earl and Maria Mackey of Coleman, Texas; Janet Bowen of New York; Dana and Brooks Robertson of Odessa, Texas; Frank and Agnes Campbell of Abilene, Texas and John Campbell of Abilene, Texas. Seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive her.
At this time, there will be a private service for immediate family at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery. Viewing hours may be available Sunday, April 19, from 12 pm until 5 pm, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Due to state regulations regarding COVID-19, attendance will be restricted to 10 people at a time. Please take this into consideration when visiting with the family that others may be waiting. There will be a memorial to her wonderful life for family and friends to be announced later.
The family would like to thank Brightpointe of Abilene, Texas and Hospice for their care and support.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020