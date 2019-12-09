Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Langford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Mae Langford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Mae Langford Obituary
Georgia Mae Langford

Eastland - Mae Langford, 94, passed from this life to the next on Monday, December 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2PM at the Mesquite and Rusk Street Church of Christ in Ranger. Interment will follow in the Acker Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home, 411 S. Mulberry, Eastland on Tuesday from 6-7PM.

Georgia Mae Baggett was born on August 22, 1925 in Dermott, Texas to Lewis Baggett and Attie Matilda (Dabbs) Baggett. She married Paul C. Langford in July of 1941 in Breckenridge. She was a homemaker and had worked at the Graham Livestock Auction. Georgia was a member of the Mesquite and Rusk Street Church of Christ, the Union Hill Home Demonstration Club, and numerous other civic organizations.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Dow and Joe Baggett, and a sister, Ruth Greenfield.

For those wishing to honor Georgia's life with a memorial contribution, the Cherokee Home For Children, PO Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832 is suggested.

Online condolences can be left at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -