|
|
Georgia Mae Langford
Eastland - Mae Langford, 94, passed from this life to the next on Monday, December 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2PM at the Mesquite and Rusk Street Church of Christ in Ranger. Interment will follow in the Acker Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home, 411 S. Mulberry, Eastland on Tuesday from 6-7PM.
Georgia Mae Baggett was born on August 22, 1925 in Dermott, Texas to Lewis Baggett and Attie Matilda (Dabbs) Baggett. She married Paul C. Langford in July of 1941 in Breckenridge. She was a homemaker and had worked at the Graham Livestock Auction. Georgia was a member of the Mesquite and Rusk Street Church of Christ, the Union Hill Home Demonstration Club, and numerous other civic organizations.
She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Dow and Joe Baggett, and a sister, Ruth Greenfield.
For those wishing to honor Georgia's life with a memorial contribution, the Cherokee Home For Children, PO Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832 is suggested.
Online condolences can be left at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019