Georgia Mathews
Abilene - Georgia Mathews was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 26, 1936 to George and Irene Dewar. She passed from this life on June 15, 2020. Georgia was the oldest of three siblings. She graduated from Florida Southern College in 1960 with a degree in Elementary Education.
She met her husband-to-be at Florida Christian College. They were married on June 3, 1960. Georgia and Ed have been blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
The Mathews lived in various places—Florida, Texas, Ohio, California, and Guatemala, Central America. They finally settled (for their last forty-eight years) in Abilene, Texas.
Georgia stayed busy as a mother, substitute teacher, piano instructor, as well as adjunct professor in the Department of Missions at Abilene Christian University. She earned a Masters Degree in Home and Family Studies in 1988 from Abilene Christian University.
Georgia was always involved (in one way or another) in community and church. She sang with the Community Chorus, participated in the local Spina Bifida Chapter, belonged to the Piano Teachers Guild, taught Prevention of Crime Against Children in public schools, volunteered at the Christian Service Center, volunteered at Meals on Wheels, lead Ladies Classes at church, attended a Ladies Prayer Group, and took her turn teaching Bible Classes for children.
Georgia kept in touch with her students, friends, and family. She wrote letters and emails to people around the world. She loved to travel—especially to Switzerland. She never lost her interest in others. And now she has an eternity to talk and share with those she loved. If there is a school in Heaven, she will likely be one of the teachers.
We mourn her loss and celebrate her victory. She leaves behind a large circle of family and friends. Her husband, Ed Mathews, of Abilene, and daughters, Jennie (Bruce) Bailey of Albany, Texas, Sheri (Paul) Phillips of Richardson, Texas, and Deena Mathews of Abilene, Texas. She is survived by a brother, Jim (Patti) Dewar of Central City, Pennsylvania, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She prided herself in knowing each of their names and the names of their spouses and children.
For much of her life, she was plagued with physical illnesses of one kind or another. But she courageously fought the good fight. Indeed, she finished the race and kept the faith. And, now, at last, she has found the peace that passes all understanding.
A private family gathering is planned to celebrate her life. If anyone wishes to remember Georgia and emulate her sharing spirit, donations may be sent (in her name) to the organization of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
