Georgie LaFoy Manion
Baird - Georgie LaFoy Manion, 71, died after a brief illness November 21, 2019 at Hendricks Hospital.
She was born July 26, 1948 in Baird, the daughter of Roy LaFoy Sr. and Thelma (Paylor) LaFoy. Georgie graduated from Clyde High School in 1966. She worked for many years at Russell-Surles Title Co. and retired from the Taylor County District Clerks office in 2014.
She attended First United Methodist Church in Baird, where she was active in Kid's Club. She was a member of the '48 Study Club. She volunteered at many local organizations and delivered Meals on Wheels weekly.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Mary Jo King and sister -in-law Sue LaFoy.
She is survived by her son Russell and his wife Heather Manion of Baird; brothers Roy LaFoy Jr. of Clyde and Troy LaFoy of Arlington; sisters Minnie Martin and husband Robert, and June LaFoy of San Angelo and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home, 141 E. Third in Baird. Memorial service will be 11:30 AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Baird, 1600 US Hwy 283 in Baird, with Reverend James Martin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Kid's Club, P.O. Box 936, Baird, Texas
Online condolences may be sent on the obituary page at www.parkerjacobsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019