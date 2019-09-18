|
|
Gerald Don "Jerry" Holden
Abilene - Gerald Don "Jerry" Holden, 66, of Abilene passed away on September 15, 2019, in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment will follow at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery.
Jerry was born on January 26, 1953, in Abilene to the late Ernest and Mary (Mayfield) Holden. He was raised in Clyde, Texas, and graduated from Eula High School and McMurry University with a degree in political science. Jerry married the love of his life, Leigh Anne Vaughan on December 12, 1981, in Hamlin, Texas. After their marriage, they moved to Abilene where they attended Wylie Methodist Church. He was self-employed as a geologist most of his life. Jerry enjoyed drilling wells and reading books. He was always proud of his daughter and son and then along came his granddaughters. He could not brag on them enough!
Survivors include his wife Leigh Anne of Abilene; one daughter, Dr. Katherine Rinard and husband Cameron of Abilene; one son, Eric Holden and wife Whitney of Abilene; three brothers, Steve Holden and wife Monica of North Carolina, Ted Holden and wife Mabel of Katy, Texas, Charles Holden and wife Suki of Garland, Texas, and one sister, Cynthia Holden of Abilene; and two grandchildren, Lauren and Olivia Rinard.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Holden, Ted Holden, Lieutenant Colonel Russell Parramore, Robert Parramore and Cameron Rinard.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St, Abilene, Texas 79601, or The Wylie Educational Foundation at www.wyliebulldogseducationfoundation.com.
The family of Jerry Holden wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care, and Dr. Vega and his nurses.
