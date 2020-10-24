1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Morris
Gerald "Jerry" Morris

Abilene - Gerald Lee "Jerry" Morris, 84, of Abilene fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hendrick Hospice. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde, Texas.

Jerry was born May 14, 1936, in River Rouge, Michigan, to Ray Austin and Ida Anna (Dettmer) Morris. He grew up in the Detroit, MI area and attended the Henry Ford Trade Center in Dearborn, Michigan and graduated from the Wilbur Wright Trade School in Detroit. He married Elaine Friese on February 1, 1957, in Northville, Michigan. They moved to Abilene from Salisbury, Maryland, in 1971. He received his Bachelor Degree and Master Degree of Ministry from Abilene Christian University.

Jerry worked for the Chrysler Corporation as a manufacturing engineer. He was an evangelist in the US, Canada, Guatemala, and Mexico. He always made sure everyone had the opportunity to know Christ, His love and salvation available to all. Jerry was also an avid camper and hunter. His family has great memories of camping locally and all over the country. He was a member of the Hillcrest Church of Christ. Jerry lived the life of an obedient follower of Jesus and is now finally free, at home and knows what He looks like.

Jerry is survived by his wife of more than 63-1/2 years, Elaine Morris, of Abilene; daughters, Pamela Rasco and husband Doyle of Abilene and Joy Chapman and husband Kenny of Clyde; son, Eric Morris and wife Laurie of Highland Village, Texas; sister, Gail Shuherk of Ft. Myers, Florida; six grandchildren, Karli Parker, Zane Chapman, Blake Morris, Brooke Morris, Dawn Chapman, Brett and Selina Morris; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Brynlee Morris and Emma Kate Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Morris; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Shuherk.

Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
