Gerald Staggs Sr.
Abilene - Gerald Allen Staggs Sr. was born February 9, 1941 in Coleman, TX. He passed away March 10, 2020 in Abilene, TX. He was 79 years old. He grew up in Coleman, TX where he attended school and later moved to Abilene, TX where he met and married Wanda Riley on May 25, 1963. They had 3 children together: Debbie, Allen and Mason. Gerald worked for Fraley Butane/Dono Oil Co. for 30 years before retiring in January of 2000. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gerald loved his morning walks at the mall, around his neighborhood and Red Bud Park. He loved anytime he got to spend with his grandchildren and great grandchildren attending any and all of their different school and sports events.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brenston and Martha Downey Staggs, 2 brothers, Clarence and Brad Jr, and 1 sister, Joyce.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Wanda Riley Staggs and their children, Deborah Staggs Diaz of Abilene, Gerald "Allen" (Robin) Staggs of Abilene, Mason (Amber) Staggs of Buda TX, and his daughters Thelma Staggs and Martha Staggs, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind 1 sister, Frances Paige of Abilene, 2 brothers, Raymond Staggs of Tennessee and Jackie Staggs of Abilene, TX.
Visitation will be from 2- 3pm at Elliott-Hamil funeral home, 5701 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX on Sunday March 15th with services at 3 pm and graveside to follow immediately after service at Potosi cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020