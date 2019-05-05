Services
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home
3110 Airport Road
Temple, TX 76504
(254) 899-8888
Geraldine H. McWilliams


Temple - Geraldine McWilliams, age 97 of Temple, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at a local care center. She was laid to rest at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, Texas.

Mrs. McWilliams was born on April 23, 1921 in Abilene, Texas to the late Roy Herring, Sr. and Rose Ruark Herring. She attended schools in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School. She married Norris McWilliams on June 26, 1952. They were married 53 years until he preceded her in death on August 7, 2005. She retired from the telephone company in Clovis, NM after 36 years of service. Mrs. McWilliams was an active member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother, Roy Herring, Jr.

Survivors include a great niece, Melinda Roberson and husband Randy of Abilene and children Rayce and Mandy; and a great nephew, Tim Herring of California.

The family would like to thank Angie, Mary, and Cindy and all the other friends and caregivers for the loving and compassionate care given to Mrs. McWilliams.

Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, Temple, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 5, 2019
