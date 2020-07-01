Geraldine JacksonAbilene - Geraldine Winter Jackson, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 30th, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3rd from 1-2pm at Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park with a small graveside service immediately following.Geraldine was born in Anton, Texas in the middle of a snowstorm on December 22, 1928 to Roy and Bertie Winter. With her parents and four siblings, she moved to a farm in Truby, Texas after which the family settled in Abilene. She was a graduate of Abilene High School and worked her first job at the Historic Paramount Theater. She subsequently enjoyed a successful career at Lonestar Gas Company for 45 years, after which she retired to care for her mother, a bond that demonstrated the kind of caring and compassionate person that Geraldine was.Geraldine embraced life and all those around her. Whether dancing at the Ponderosa Dancehall or shopping at Laura's Boutique, she was very much a people person and maintained an impeccable sense of style. She was an unconditionally loving and proud mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend, including those at the Lindale Abilene Senior Facility, where she resided for the last few years.She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Selma Tyree, sister Thelma Cooper, sister Sybil McLean and brother Roy Winter, Jr.She is survived by her son Jacky Jackson and his wife Patti; grandson Brad (Angie) Morrison of Salida, Colorado; grandson Benje (Laura) Morrison of Abilene, Texas; and granddaughter Autumn (Aaron) Jackson McRee of Cary, North Carolina. Nana delighted in her 5 great-grandchildren, Tanner, Kuleigh, Camden, Harper and Cooper, and 1 great-great granddaughter, Ramona.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Hendrick Hospice Care.