Geraldine "Gerry" Marie Philley Griffin
- - August 28, 1924 - September 1, 2019
Born in the cotton farming town of Deport, Texas in 1924, her family experienced the joys of growth during the boom and the difficult times of the great depression. She met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, John B. "Jackie" Griffin, whom she cheered on the football field and in the ring as a Golden Gloves champion boxer.
They were married October 27, 1943, in her grandmother's home across the street from the Methodist Church. With Jackie flying missions for the Army Air Corps in Europe, she quickly understood the need to support the war effort and moved to Dallas to work for the Mitchell Company operating a lathe manufacturing artillery shells for the Navy.
Geraldine's early banking knowledge came under her father-in-law, Jim Griffin, at First National Bank of Deport. When the family moved, she was hired as a bookkeeper and quickly promoted as the first female teller to work at the First National Bank of Paris (TX).
Fulfilling her duty as a military wife in the United States Air Force, the family was stationed throughout Texas and North Carolina, raising their two daughters, Phyllis and Kathy.
In 1963, the family made their final move to Abilene, Texas and Dyess AFB. Geraldine resumed her career in banking. In those days, women were not hired as tellers and she went from bank to bank before First National Bank of Abilene hired her for her experience. During her career, she was promoted from teller to assistant cashier and then to Vice President (the 2nd female to do so) in 1984. In this role, she opened the new Pine Street Motor Bank location. She was most proud of hiring and mentoring other women and eventually receiving the Outstanding Employee of the Year before her retirement in 1989, after 26 years of service.
At her core, Geraldine always believed in the advancement of women in the workplace, the strength of families, keeping up with trends and doing what others said could not be accomplished by a woman in her time.
While in Abilene, she was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, the board of the Abilene Girls Home, a member of the Abilene Women's Club, and active in several investment Clubs. She was recognized by her fellow volunteers for leading fundraising efforts to renovate the Abilene Garden Club.
Never willing to let life pass her by without tackling a new project, she presented the gift of her life history in a published book "Geraldine Griffin: 90 Years" (available on Amazon) to her family and friends at her 90th birthday celebration.
Geraldine is pre-deceased by her husband John. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Phyllis Eileen Griffin-Jones (Ron); Kathy Griffin (Tim Scallon), all of Nacogdoches; sister Elaine Griffin (Robert) of Mesquite, granddaughter Kristina Jones (Craig) of Abilene, and extended family Clare Scallon Fraccassi (Cesare) and their daughter Amelia of Austin, along with numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.
Memorials may be made to the Highland Cemetery of Deport or Abilene Garden Club of Abilene or to a .
Girdner funeral home in Abilene is in charge of arrangements.
