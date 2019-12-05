|
Heaven gained a beautiful angel on December 4, 2019 at 2:15 AM with the passing of Geraldine "Deanie" Rister Terry.
Visitation will be Friday, December 6TH from 6-8pm at Lytle South Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 7TH at 1pm, at Lytle South Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Elmwood
Geraldine was born at home in Coleman, TX, July 31, 1933 to Eddie Henry Rister and Polly Anna Dyer, and moved to Abilene as a small child. She attended school at College Heights, North Park Grade School and Abilene High School. She went to work at Timex at 18 years old, where she worked for 7 years, and was proudly promoted to inspector.
In 1961 she gave birth to her first precious daughter, Lisa Dean. In 1972 she met and married the love of her life, Leslie Terry, and gained 2 more wonderful children, Kim and Tom. In 1973, Shannon, their baby daughter was born and 4 years later their first grandbaby, Darbi, came along.
Deanie worked tirelessly as a stay-at-home wife and mother for many years before going to work for Caldwell Products in the late 1980's. She loved the Lord and was an avid member of Lytle South Baptist Church. She loved to sing and dance with her best friend Nellie. She was an amazing cook and loved to make home cooked meals for her family and bake cakes with her sweet friend Kathy. She adored her grandbabies and great-grandbabies, as well as her 4-legged kids. No matter if you called her Mama, Nana, Gerry, Deanie or Skeeter, she was loved by everyone who knew her.
Meeting her at Heaven's gates are Baby Angel Tammy Annette, her mother and father, 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Leslie Terry, her children, 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, her brother, Bill Rister, and baby sister, Barbara Raines.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Taylor County Humane Society, your local hospice, or adopt a shelter animal.
The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Keith Robinson and all the people who cared for our Nana with kindness and compassion.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019