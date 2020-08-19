Geraldine WedekingStamford - Geraldine Kay Wedeking was born November 1, 1944, in Stamford, TX, to Oscar Kainer and Evelyn Ekenstam Kainer. She passed to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 75. Geraldine was a lifelong resident of the Stamford area and completed her education at Stamford High School in 1963.Following graduation, Geraldine worked at Bronco Seed Co. for 5 years, managed Smith Gin for 15 years, and completed her working career with almost 10 years at the Stamford High School office. Geraldine was a member of Bethel's Christ Lutheran Church in Stamford where she also participated in quilting with the Tuesday Quilters. She was a member of the Stamford Health Club and weekly domino group and enjoyed playing cards. Geraldine treasured spending time with her son and daughter-in-law; but her day was extra special when the grandchildren and great grandchildren came to visit. She enjoyed God's outdoors and embraced its beauty working in her yard and spending time at the farm.Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Oscar Bob and Evelyn Kainer.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Billy Mac and Deanna Wedeking of Sagerton, TX; grandson Jake Wedeking and wife Lorena of Abilene, TX; grandson Cory Wedeking of Anson, TX ; great grandchildren: Cadence Wedeking, Colter Wedeking, Cynzler Wedeking, Emily Wedeking and Aaron Wedeking; sister and brother in law, Annette and Wilbur Wilson of Stamford, sister and brother in law, Carolyn and O.B. Boone, Jr. of Sweetwater, brother, Bob Kainer of Athens, TX; and by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.A Memorial Service in remembrance of Geraldine will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Bethel's Christ Lutheran Church (1024 E. Vanderbilt) with Rev. Richard Strait officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.