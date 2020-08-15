1/1
Geronima Sanchez Meza
1943 - 2020
Geronima Sanchez Meza

Abilene - Geronima Sanchez Meza, Known as "Little Grandma Gina", 76, of Abilene, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 12, 2020.

Geronima was born to the late Juana Sanchez, September 30, 1943 in Ciudad Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico. At a young age she migrated to Abilene Texas, a place she called home for the past 65 years. Geronima has five children, Norma, Carmen, Debbie, Leticia, and Faustino. Her first husband, Joe Romero, was deceased, and she is survived by her former life partner, Panfilo Meza. She was a much loved mother and grandmother.

She was the best mom in the world and the greatest grandmother ever. Little Grandma Gina took great joy in orchestrating family bingo nights, doing puzzles, and picking pecans with her children and grandchildren. Her family counted on her company on wrestling & football nights with a packed house and plenty of fun and food. She proudly attended her children and grandchildren's graduation ceremonies and never missed a birthday party. Every year her birthdays were big, special celebrations when she felt extra special! She danced away the nights and loved being the center of attention. She was a social butterfly and life of the party. She loved her family endlessly and was endlessly loved in return. She was a faithful woman, a role model, and hard worker who taught her children discipline, honor, and respect by faith like a child -Ephesians 6:1-2

She is survived by four daughters and a son, Norma Romero-Rodriguez (Isaac) Carmen Mendez (Adam) Debbie Romero, Leticia Garza (Mando) and son Faustino Meza. In addition, former son-in-law Carlos Montalvo, who was always there for her in her time of need; siblings—Ramona Garza, Anna Canales, and Santos Sanchez. Little Grandma Gina leaves a legacy of 12 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; she leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Juana Sanchez, grandmother Brigida Sanchez, brothers, Carlos and Richard Sanchez, grandson Nathan John Rangel, great-grandsons Ylarrio Warren Soto and Joe Jeremiah Romero.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 16 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Highway 277 South., Abilene, Texas. A time of sharing stories and memories of Geronima's life will begin at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday August 17, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 837 Jeanette St. in Abilene. Interment will follow at Abilene Cedar Hill Municipal Cemetery 1133 Cottonwood St. in Abilene.

Pallbearers will be son: Faustino Meza; grandsons: Joe Romero, Abundio Rangel, Anthony Rangel, Amos Romero, Justin Romero, Joshua Mendez.

Guests are required to wear masks and adhere to safe distancing throughout the service and are respectfully asked to limit attendance within the room to family groups that reside in the same household to maintain safe social distancing rules for Geronima's family and friends.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
AUG
16
Service
05:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
3256982200
