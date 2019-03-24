|
|
Ginger Gale Elliott
Abilene - Ginger Gale Elliott, 67, of Abilene passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Funeral services will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at Elliot-Hamil Funeral Home on Hwy 277, officiated by Pastor Scott Kirkland. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Burial to follow at Elmwood Memorial.
Ginger was born January 17, 1952 in Seminole, TX to Edmond Williams and Floyella Bradshaw. She married Coyt Elliott on October 4, 2003 in Abilene Texas. She graduated Cooper High School and went on to graduate Abilene Business College. She worked at the Abilene State School for 15 years and then went on to work for AISD (Cooper High School) for 30 years. She enjoyed babies, dogs and being Ginger.
She was preceded in death by both parents Edmond Williams and Floyella Bradshaw; grandparents; a niece Rayna William Wills.
She is survived by her husband Coyt Elliott and their two fur babies Sandy and Ray; one sister Sharon Bassinger and husband Stacy Bassinger; two brothers; Raymond Williams; Larry Bradshaw and wife Sue Bradshaw; 7 Nieces; 5 Nephews; 4 great nieces; 4 great nephews, 2 great great nieces, and 5 great great nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 24, 2019