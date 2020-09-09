Ginger Womack Taylor
Abilene - Ginger Womack Taylor, 95, lifelong Abilene resident passed away on September 6, 2020.
A celebration of Ginger's beautiful life is being planned for Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm service details will be released once finalized. A private graveside burial will be held for the family at Elmwood Memorial Park's Mausoleum. The family will receive friends for a visitation Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 in Abilene.
Born Virginia Ruth Douglass on December 22, 1924 to the late Derrel D. and Gladys I. (Tedford) Douglass. Ginger was born in her beloved Abilene but moved to Big Springs as a young girl. Ginger's love for all things social led her to a very full and enriched experience at Big Springs High. Ginger was involved in many activities and her love for dancing led her to represent Big Springs in the state's dance competition. She was voted as class favorite by her peers. One of Ginger's highlights in high school was falling in love with the school's star quarterback, Billy Frank Womack. As the two graduated, they quickly married in 1942 before Bill joined the Army to fight in WWII as a paratrooper.
Bill returned from the war as a decorated soldier and the young couple started their life together at Sul Ross College. Bill attended classes and led the football team at quarterback while Ginger embraced motherhood with the couple's first child, David. The family relocated to Abilene a year later and continued to grow adding three more sons Doug, Don, and Dan.
All four Womack boys were raised in Abilene with Ginger working tirelessly to volunteer at schools, shuttle kids to various activities, and to host neighborhood gatherings. Ginger loved to be with people and stayed active in various bridge groups, dancing clubs, social organizations, arts and crafts groups, and as a volunteer at elections.
Ginger was an avid learner of the arts and shared this love and passion with everyone she knew. After raising her children, Ginger decided to pursue her love for painting and art in full force. She pursued art classes locally and abroad - and was presented with a highly prestigious corporate grant offered by the state of Texas. Ginger became very active in the Abilene Center for Contemporary Art and found herself at home with a community of artists of all ages.
Ginger's husband Bill passed away unexpectedly in 1985 after 43 years of marriage. Despite Ginger's heartbreak, she took charge of her new life and focused on building new friendships and interests. One of those ventures led her to meet Russell Taylor, a geologist and local oil man. This union added 4 more children and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren to love and adore. The two married in 1991 and enjoyed 25 years of family memories and adventures before Russell's death in 2017.
Throughout her entire life, Ginger was loved and adored by all who knew her. Ginger could always be talked into a party, a competitive game of dominoes, and a margarita. She had a knack for capturing meaningful family moments with her camera and could solve most of life's problems with a hot cup of tea. Ginger was simply extraordinary and lived life to the fullest. Her keen sense of humor, the mischievous twinkle in her eye, and her loving and accepting nature will be missed every day.
Ginger is preceded in death by her parents, Derrel Dempsey Douglass and Gladys Irene (Tedford) Douglass; her sister, Elizabeth Jane Douglass Dove; her brother Derrel Dempsey Douglass Jr. and her oldest son, David Gary Womack (Connie). She is survived by three sons William Douglass (Marijon), Donald Wayne (Debra), and Daniel Ray (Cathy) and she played the esteemed role of "Gigi" to 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren that loved her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Abilene Center for Contemporary Arts.
