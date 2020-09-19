Ginger Womack Taylor
Abilene - Ginger Womack Taylor, 95, lifelong Abilene resident passed away on September 6, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to join in a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 26, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM followed by a Celebration until 3:00 PM at her beloved Center for Contemporary Arts located at 220 Cypress St. in Abilene.
The Family invites all to attend who had the opportunity to come in contact with their amazing mother, and "Gigi". Arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and comfort of guest in reference to COVID-19. Memorial Services under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. Entombment took place in Elmwood Memorial Park. For full obituary please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com