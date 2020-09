To all of you and your families, especially to Dan who called me about Ginger's passing: You have been in my thoughts and prayers. It was a joy to have known Ginger. The obituary for her was perfect; she was spunky!!! She lived all her years as a young and vibrant person. You have been blessed to have had your mother in your lives for so many years. May God bless all of you.

