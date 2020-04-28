|
|
Ginny Dee Mathews
Eastland - Ginny Dee Mathews, 79, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Ginny was born Nov. 16, 1940 in Big Spring,Tx to Woodrow and Nova Scudday of Forsan, Tx. She lived in Forsan, Tx and graduated Forsan High school. She attended Texas Tech University and married her childhood sweetheart, Jerry Mathews, in June 1960. After Ginny and Jerry married they lived in El Paso, Cross Plains, San Angelo, Baird, and Gilmer before making Eastland,Tx their home. Ginny had two children and was very involved in their activities as they were growing up. She was a very active member in the First Baptist Church, teaching classes, attending Bible studies, or playing the piano. She worked for 20 years in the District Attorney's office. She enjoyed being active in her community as well as playing in several bridge clubs and traveling with Jerry and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Jerry Mathews of Eastland; a son, John Mathews of Carrollton, Tx; a daughter and son-in-law, Jeri Dee and Scott Spradling of Southlake, Tx; as well as five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Her body was donated to UT Southwestern Medical Center for research in dementia and Alzheimer's. She will be interred at Eastland Memorial Cemetery in a private family ceremony. We encourage you to visit the online guest book to share a memory or condolence with the family: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020