|
|
Gisela K. Green, age 83, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 2, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30am at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. From her birth in Berlin, Germany on March 21, 1936 to her death, she supported and cared for people around her with love.
Gisela grew up the daughter of Georg and Else Boeck on a German hunting estate surrounded by family, friends and nature. Although Gisela spent her early years amidst the angst of WWII Germany, her strong family bonds provided the support to survive the struggles of war, and engrained in her the importance of family, friends and community throughout her life.
Gisela met her husband, Robert Green (US Air Force), in 1953 while he was stationed in Berlin, Germany. Despite a language barrier and two backgrounds that were worlds apart, they found love, married, and enjoyed over 63 fulfilling years together. With Robert's unwavering support, Gisela has enriched the lives of those close to her with memories of special holiday get-togethers, camping trips, travel throughout the US and abroad, cultural experiences, great food and lasting friendships. She taught by example a strong work ethic and provided her children a foundation of love, support and life lessons upon which to build their own achievements.
Robert and Gisela's 4 children are, Michael (Keryl) Green, Martin (Vickie) Green, Patricia Allan and Heidi (Clint) Schow. Gisela, aka "Oma", is also fondly remembered by her 8 grandchildren, Christopher Green, Chelsea (Justin) Fowler, Sarah (Austin) Sampson, Kristen Green, Eric Green, Andrea Green, Isabela Schow and Ruby Schow; as well as her 4 great-grandchildren, Skyla, Cora, Brayden, and Madelyn.
As much as she will be missed, Gisela will primarily be remembered as a devoted wife and mother and a vibrant fun-loving friend to all those she graciously opened her heart and home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX., 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 7, 2019