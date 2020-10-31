1/1
Gladys LaNell Cypert Shoemake
Gladys LaNell Cypert Shoemake

With profound sadness we announce the passing of LaNell Shoemake, our loving mother and a friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 29, 2020.

LaNell was the loving wife to Harold for over 49 years. She spent much of his last four years caring for him with strength and loving kindness. Together, they raised six children. LaNell was a full-time mom who taught Sunday School and followed child-rearing with another caring role at the Monahans, Texas Senior Citizen's Center for several years before she retired.

LaNell had a great faith and was a lifelong member of the Baptist Church, most recently with the First Baptist Church of Cisco. She will be remembered for her strong faith and being part of many families whom she mutually adopted as "Mom." She spread God's word by how she lived her life, giving generously of her time for her church and related activities, including membership in two choirs, The Singing Women of West Central Texas and the First Baptist Choir, serving as a caring "Mom" to local college students through the Baptist Student Ministry at Cisco College and through Facebook to people around world.

LaNell had medical challenges throughout the last year, but she never lost faith that God would see her through it all. She was at peace with leaving this life to join her many loved ones in heaven - especially her daughter Cheri, husband Harold, and parents T.B. and Anna Belle Cypert.

Survivors are her children: Russell Byron Shoemake and wife Dara of Mebane, North Carolina, John Eric Shoemake and Wife Delana of Clay County, Florida, Elizabeth Ann Shoemake and Mike of Enterprise, Kansas, Thomas Carson Shoemake of Weatherford, and Randy Lee Shoemake and wife Whitney of Bellevue, Washington. Also surviving a sister Janice Glazner and husband Jeff of Graham, Texas, Brothers Tom Cypert and wife Rosemary of Sherman, Texas, Ron Cypert and wife Mitzi of Hawkins Texas, 19 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren and many Friends.

Services will be 2:00PM Thursday November 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church Cisco, Texas burial will follow at Staff Cemetery near Lake Leon. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5PM until 7 PM at Kimbrough Funeral Home in Cisco.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Kimbrough Funeral Home
