Gladys Marie Dutton Bowman Rossiter
Abilene - Gladys Marie Dutton Bowman Rossiter, 83, of Abilene, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Abilene. She was born May 26, 1936 in Abilene, to Jess Dutton and Lucie Marie (Taylor) Dutton.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, from 5 pm until 7 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, May 27, at Potosi Cemetery, with Richard Adkisson from Oak Street Church of Christ officiating.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Lucie Dutton; first husband, Johnny Webster Bowman; second husband, Roy Alvin Rossiter, and brother, Arthur Swann Dutton.
She is survived by her son, Donald Ray Bowman; daughter, Lenora Ann Evans-Tapia; brother, Claude Aubrey Dutton and wife Ruby; sister-in-law, Lea Smith Dutton; three grandchildren: Leland Evans, Danielle Staples, and Downey Forgia; five great-grandchildren: Beau, Annabella, Lily, Dally, and Callie. Gladys also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 24 to May 26, 2020