|
|
Glen Commons
Lueders - MARVIN GLEN COMMONS, 84, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Abilene. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Bethel Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born march 27, 1935 in Lueders, Glen was a son of the late Morris and Jessie (Wills) Commons. He graduated from Lueders High School and later graduated from Sul Ross State University with his Master's in Education. Following graduation, Glen moved to Clarksville where he taught school for over 30 years. He was a Baptist and a Mason.
Survivors include his sister, Frances Arrington of Abilene; one nephew, Rick Arrington of Abilene; one great niece, Misty Lake of Georgetown; four great nephews, Brandon Arrington of Marble Falls, Michael Glen Arrington of Del Rio, Shane Arrington and Cody Arrington both of Abilene; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 14, 2019